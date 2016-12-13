DOW CLOSES AT ALL-TIME HIGH AGAIN: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were mixed to start the week during trading on Monday, with the Dow finishing in the green and Nasdaq in the red — a common post-election theme.

The Dow also set another closing record, the 15th record mark since the election.

We’ve got all the headlines from the day, but first, the scoreboard:

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,791.25, +34.40, (0.17%)

S&P 500: 2,256.70, -2.54, (0.42%)

Nasdaq: 5,411.98, -32.10, (-0.59%)

US 10-year yield: 2.479%, +0.015

Trump tweet send Lockheed Martin sliding. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that Lockheed’s F-35 was too costly, sending the stock down by as much as 5% during trading. It closed down a little more than 2%. Trump picked Gary Cohn, Goldman Sach’s COO, for a spot in his administration. The pick of Cohn to head up the National Economic Council was first rumoured on Friday. It also makes Cohn the third Goldman alum to be a part of Trump’s administration. Valeant got some bad news and tumbled. The generic version of the troubled pharma giant’s heart drug Nitropress was approved by the FDA on Monday. The news sent the stock lower by almost 5%.

NOW WATCH: In the 1970s the CIA created a spy drone the size of a dragonfly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.