The Meltup Continues: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: wikimedia commons

Today was weird. It was a stealthy, but major, win for the bulls.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +37.57

NASDAQ: +21

S&P 500: +6.83

And now the top stories, and we’re going to do this quickly:

The day started last night, when Chinese trade data showed a bigger-than-expected surplus AND record imports from the US, sending markets higher, most notably Shanghai.

Europe? Quiet.

In the US there was one big bit of economic news, which was the trade deficit coming in way narrower than expected, auguring well for Q4 GDP. Consumer Sentiment also came in very strong.

Other than that, there just wasn’t that much. The dollar showed strength, which continues this pattern of the dollar and the market moving together. Gold slid.

The big story: The mega Bernie Sanders Filibuster.

