STOCKS, BONDS, AND SWISS FRANC GO ON MASSIVE "FACE-RIPPING" RALLY: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Pink Sherbet Photography, Flickr

Kind of an unbelievable day in the market today.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +429.62

NASDAQ: 124.84

S&P 500: +53.10

And now, the top stories:

Obviously, yesterday’s crash and burn stock market cast a shadow across global markets. Asia tanked right off the bat. Europe got creamed in the early going, with the DAX down by over 5% at one point. Ominously, credit default swaps in Germany are rising, a sure sign that the credit risk is beginning to infect the core.

US futures, through it all, were mostly quiet in the early going, even as Europe burned. Obviously, all eyes were on the afternoon Fed statement (would it go QE3?!).

By the time markets got going, there was a full-blown rally in effect. Notably, Bank of America jumped 7% right out of the gate, a welcome turnaround from yesterday’s sickening 20% plunge. Other financial rallied as well.

An interesting thing happened in the opening minutes of the day. Everyone got the same idea at the same time: Sell the rally. After being up over 100, the Dow went flat. But then, because everyone must have thought this was a totally obvious move, stocks spiked again.

And then after that things were mostly quiet pre-Fed, although the Swiss Franc kept surging all day (against the dollar and the euro), a hint, perhaps, that the market was looking for an “easy” statement from the Fed.

Bizarrely, the Fed was actually late with its 2:15 announcement. It came around 2:19, as Bernanke performed an Obama. Then the announcement: No new QE was announced, but the Fed promised to stay on hold until mid-2013, an unprecedented level of commitment to cheap money. It did acknowledge the downside risks, and interestingly there were three dissenters, a sign that this practice of leaving money cheap from now until infinity is not uncontroversial.

The market reaction to that was fascinating. First the entire rally vanished. Then markets rallied back. Then there was a big-time plunge, with the Dow off nearly 180 at one point. Then it came back. And then in the final moments of the day, stocks turned in the face-ripping mega-surge traders have been thirsting for for sometime.

Besides the stock rally, Treasuries went bonkers as well, with the 10-year yield hitting an all-time low of 2.03% before pulling back a bit. Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc is nearing parity with the Euro, and gold is on fire.

