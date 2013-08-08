STOCKS FALL AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Heino Kalis Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo falls during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, November 11, 2012.

It’s been a couple of days since we’ve seen the market close up.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,472.6, -46.1, -0.3%

S&P 500: 1,690.8, -6.4, -0.2%

NASDAQ: 3,656.3, -9.3, -0.2%

And now, the top stories:

This is the third day in a row that stocks closed in the red in the U.S. For what it’s worth, the last time the S&P 500 closed positively was Friday, and it was an all-time closing high of 1,709.

There wasn’t a whole lot of news in the U.S. Both the economic and earnings calendars lacked any major market-moving announcements.

Shares of green energy company First Solar fell 13% today. Yesterday afternoon, the company announced Q2 earnings and full-year guidance that disappointed investors.

In other green energy news, electric car-maker Tesla announces its Q2 financial results after the closing bell today. The company announced its first ever profit in Q1, and the stock has more than doubled since. Follow today’s earnings announecment live at BusinessInsider.com.

The Federal Reserve’s report of June consumer credit balances was released at 2 p.m. ET today. Total credit expanded by just $US13.8 billion to $US2.85 trillion. Economists were looking for an increase of $US15.0 billion. Revolving credit (e.g. credit cards) balances actually fell by $US2.7 billion. Non-revolving credit (e.g. auto loans, mortgages) climbed by $US16.5 billion. May’s credit growth number was revised down to $US17.5 billion from an earlier estimate of $US19.6 billion.

Don’t Miss: GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Cheapest Stocks In The Market »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.