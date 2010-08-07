Stocks Make Huge Bullish Turnaround In Final Moments Of The Day: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: The Associated Press

Alright, we hate to say this, but given this morning’s lousy jobs report, today was… a big win for the bulls. (Even with the market down a bit).But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -24

NASDAQ: -5

S&P 500: -4.5

And now, the top stories:

Markets were in a total holding pattern all night, as the entire world awaited the US jobs report at 8:30 AM. The only really big mover overnight was China, as the Shanghai Composite was up well over 1%.

Finally at 8:30, the moment everyone was waiting for and… it was a flop. The private sector payroll number was below expectations, and the headline was weak because of more layoffs at the state & local level.

The produced some wild moves immediately. Stocks tanked, and the dollar plunged against both the euro and the yen (especially the yen), as investors began to assume that the next round of quantitative easing must soon begin.

But not surprisingly, in the late quiet action, the markets began to rally, and only ended down modestly. A late day (modestly positive) consumer credit report may have helped, as may have the fact that on low volume summer days, stocks drift higher. Anyway, a huge sigh of relief for bulls that the bottom didn’t fall out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.