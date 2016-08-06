STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS AFTER DYNAMITE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rose across the board on Friday after the jobs report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics showed continued strength in the labour market.

All three major averages opened higher and moved a bit higher over the course of the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both eclipsed their all-time highs, while the Dow fell short of that mark.

The increase, however, was still not enough to break the record streak of now 17 straight days without a move in the S&P 500 of 1% in either direction.

There’s a whole lot to unpack from the day in markets and business news, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,535.38 (+183.33, +1.00%)

18,535.38 (+183.33, +1.00%) S&P 500 : 2,181.85 (+17.60, +0.81%)

: 2,181.85 (+17.60, +0.81%) Nasdaq : 5,220.10 (+53.85, +1.04%)

: 5,220.10 (+53.85, +1.04%) WTI Crude oil : $41.88 (-0.05, -0.12%)

: $41.88 (-0.05, -0.12%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.582 (+0.079, +5.26%)

ADDITIONALLY:

