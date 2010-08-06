Markets Spinning Tires Before Tomorrow's Jobs Report: Here's What You Need To Know

This morning, markets dipped after negative job numbers emerged, with initial jobless claims jumping to 479,000. The remainder of the day was spent pondering tomorrow’s jobs report, the private payrolls number it comes with.



First, the scores:

Dow down 0.06%

NASDAQ down 0.48%

S&P 500 down 0.17%

Now, the headlines:

The massive homeowner bailout that has been rumoured for sometime, but which reemerged this morning, was dismissed by the Treasury. Any GSE backed bailout of private mortgages now looks unlikely.

Goldman Sachs looks set to spin out its prop trading unit as early as tomorrow. The fund will be tied to the company’s already established Principle Strategies unit.

rumours have a new Apple iPhone arriving in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.