STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were mixed, but action across all of the indexes was lacking the day before the jobs report.
For the 16th straight trading day, a new record, stocks failed to move 1% in either direction. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 made tiny gains, while the Dow Jones slipped a tiny bit.
We have everything else you need to know in markets, but first, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 18,352.33 (-2.67, -0.01%)
- S&P 500: 2,164.28 (+0.49, +0.02%)
- Nasdaq: 5,166.25 (+6.51, +0.13%)
- WTI Crude oil: $41.77 (+0.94, +2.30%)
- 10-year Treasury yield: 1.503 (-0.039, -2.53%)
- The Bank of England cut interest rates. The UK’s central bank lowered rates to 0.25%, its lowest rate ever. The bank also increased its asset purchase program to £435 billion from the previous £375 billion. The move comes just two months after the country voted to leave the European Union.
- SeaWorld’s stock nosedived after it reported terrible attendance numbers. Attendance at the company’s amusement parks was down 434,000 guests from the same quarter last year. Additionally the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter. After the news the stock sank more than 13%.
- Carl Icahn had a disastrous day. The public side of Icahn’s investments, Icahn Enterprises, lost $69 million in the second quarter. This news came the day after Icahn announced it would be closing the Trump Taj Mahal and leaving Atlantic City after spending $100 million on the project.
- Jobless claims jumped to 269,000. This was higher than the 265,000 projected by economists, but still keeps the 43-week streak of claims remaining under 300,000 intact.
- New factory orders fell 1.5% in June. The measure of manufacturers’ sales was adjusted down from the initial reading of 1%.
- The maker of the ‘best burger in America’ thinks the US consumer looks bad. In a conference call after disappointing earnings, Russ Bendel, CEO of Habit Restaurants (winner of Consumer Reports’ best burger in 2014), said that the “health of the consumer” is the company’s largest headwind.
- Chesapeake energy reported another quarterly loss. The firm lost $0.14 a share, more than the $0.11 per share estimated by analysts. This was the sixth straight quarter of losses.
Additionally:
The stock market rally is going to fall apart.
There’s been a ‘serious and dangerous’ slowdown in productivity
Everything you need to know for tomorrow’s huge jobs report.
Russia’s inflation is at its lowest in 2 years.
NOW WATCH: This lunch box for adults could change the way you eat
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.