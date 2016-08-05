STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were mixed, but action across all of the indexes was lacking the day before the jobs report.

For the 16th straight trading day, a new record, stocks failed to move 1% in either direction. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 made tiny gains, while the Dow Jones slipped a tiny bit.

We have everything else you need to know in markets, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,352.33 (-2.67, -0.01%)

18,352.33 (-2.67, -0.01%) S&P 500 : 2,164.28 (+0.49, +0.02%)

: 2,164.28 (+0.49, +0.02%) Nasdaq : 5,166.25 (+6.51, +0.13%)

: 5,166.25 (+6.51, +0.13%) WTI Crude oil : $41.77 (+0.94, +2.30%)

: $41.77 (+0.94, +2.30%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.503 (-0.039, -2.53%)

Additionally:

The stock market rally is going to fall apart.

There’s been a ‘serious and dangerous’ slowdown in productivity

Gun demand is surging.

Everything you need to know for tomorrow’s huge jobs report.

Russia’s inflation is at its lowest in 2 years.

NOW WATCH: This lunch box for adults could change the way you eat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.