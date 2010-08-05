The New Bull Market Marches On: Here's What You Need To Know

Another day, another up move in stocks despite some mediocre news.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +48

NASDAQ: +7

S&P 500: +19.68

And now, the top stories:

Following yesterday’s decline in the US, most overseas markets slid on Wednesday. The real big loser was Japan’s Nikkei, which fell over 2% at the same time the yen touched a 15-year high against the US dollar.

The US market was pointed lower early on until the macro data hit, and that’s when things turned higher. The Challenger layoffs report was weak, and the ADP jobs number was modest, but then stocks turned around. And that’s when things got going. ISM non-services added som juice to the rally at 10:00 AM.

The other bit of huge market news for the day was the report that Goldman Sachs is planning to spin off its prop trading business into a hedge fund. In the end, it won’t move the needle in a significant way for the company — the stock actually rallied on the news — but it does confirm that at least in terms of corporate structure (if not necessarily net systemic risk), the financial reform bill is causing changes.

Some other notable movers: The US dollar actually gained, the euro slipped below $1.32, and gold rallied (a bit), but failed to stay above $1200.

