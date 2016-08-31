STOCKS DROP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slipped in trading on Tuesday and the S&P 500 briefly lost its gains for August. The dollar rallied, while crude oil prices fell.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,435.29, -67.70, (-0.37%)

18,435.29, -67.70, (-0.37%) S&P 500: 2,173.42, -6.96, (-0.32%)

2,173.42, -6.96, (-0.32%) Nasdaq: 5,213.29, -19.04, (-0.36%)

Additionally:

