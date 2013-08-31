STOCKS FALL TO END WORST MONTH SINCE MAY 2012: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Daniel Munoz A man reacts as a performer dressed in a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costume walks next to him during a publicity event in central Sydney, August 28, 2013.

The S&P 500 fell ny 3.2% in August, making it the worst month

since May 2012. But considering all of the geopolitical uncertainty, it could’ve been worse.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 14,810.3, -30.6, -0.2%

S&P 500: 1,632.9, -5.2, -0.3%

NASDAQ: 3,589.8, -30.4, -0.8%

And now, the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.