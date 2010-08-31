Stocks Hammered AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

Friday’s big move higher combined with a rally in Japan were of no help to US equity markets, which got slammed again.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -135

NASDAQ: -33

S&P 500: -15.77

And now the top stories:

Early Sunday evening it looked as though Monday might prove to be a classic “risk on” kinda day. Word that the BoJ was to make an emergency announcement depressed the yen and sent the Nikkei soaring. After jumping 1.6% and the open, the Nikkei kept rallying, and at one point was up about 3.3%.

But the optimists got fooled again by the BoJ. As everyone should have expected all along, there was no intervention to weaken the yen — instead the bank merely extended a loan program that nobody took seriously as a market-moving measure. Half of the rally evaporated and the yen sharply turned higher.

And the yen kept rallying throughout the morning, blowing well past its pre-announcement highs. And of course that was only natural. The BoJ basically sent a massive signal that it was not inclined to do much of anything, even when the perfect situation had presented itself.

That yen rise put the pressure on everyone throughout the day. Europe sagged, and US markets (which had at one point shown an indication of rallying) came under pressure. The consumer spending and income data was benign so that was a relief, though the latest survey from the Dallas Fed confirmed the manufacturing slowdown (presaging an ugly ISM report on Wednesday). There was also more deal news today. In addition to Sanofy bidding for Genzyme (made public on Sunday), 3M announced the acquisition of biometrics maker Cogent. And HP announced a major buyback.

The market continued to sag, and Obama held another speech to slam the GOP for failing to act — a move perhaps prompted by the criticism he’s received in the media about his hands-off approach to the economy.

