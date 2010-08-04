Stocks Down, But Bulls Get The Win: Here's What You Need To Know

The bulls won today, but stocks did end down. Bear with us for a moment…



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -44

S&P 500: -6

NASDAQ: -14

And now, the top stories:

Markets were mediocre overnight, with China markedly weaker, and Europe slumping. But things got interesting early on, when the euro made another big surge, moving solidly above the $1.32 level.

Then the bad news started coming. It started at 6:55 AM, when Procter & Gamble came out with mediocre earnings, dragging Dow futures down instantly. But that was just beginning.

Today’s big macro reports were all mediocre. Factory orders, pending home, savings, and spending were all flops. None were horrible, but none were very good, either, and in general, those observing the big economic statistics would see a continuation of the recent weak data.

But crucially, the floor never came out of stocks today. Sure they ended down, but by less than 1%, and this is after some mega up-moves in recent days. So there was certainly room to fall, and give some back. If you were bearish going into today, you have to be disappointed. In general, industrial commodities slid again, though oil is now above $82/barrel, when just a couple days ago it was notable that oil was crossing $80.

Bottom line: bulls win.

