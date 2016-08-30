STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks and Treasurys closed higher on Monday at the start of a crucial week for the US economy that will be highlighted by the jobs report on Friday.

The financials sector, which includes bank stocks, gained the most on the S&P 500. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the case for an interest-rate hike has strengthened.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,504.87, +109.47, (0.60%)

18,504.87, +109.47, (0.60%) S&P 500: 2,181.11, +12.07, (0.56%)

2,181.11, +12.07, (0.56%) Nasdaq: 5,237.13, +18.22, (0.35%)

5,237.13, +18.22, (0.35%) 10-year yield: 1.566%, -0.067, (-4.08%)

Additionally:

