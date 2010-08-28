Stocks Surge, And Bonds Get Crushed: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Associated Press

The whole week was one giant came of anticipation for a 90 minute stretch this morning — from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM ET — during which we got revisions to Q2 GDP and a ridiculously overhyped speech from Ben Bernanke. Markets rallied somewhat in the early going. A strong UK GDP report helped lift stocks on the other side of The Atlantic, and there was an upward bias to begin the US trading day.

Pre-market there was great drama when Dell raised its bid for 3PAR (and then later in the day, HP raised its bid… again).

At 8:30 Q2 GDP came in solidly better than expected, although because the number (1.6%) was still a major revision from the initial Q2 GDP estimate of 2.4%, the headlines “GDP REVISED DOWN” won’t really be favourable to consumer confidence or politicians preying for a recovery. Still, stocks rallied nicely on the news, and the safe havens du jour, Treasuries and the Yen got smacked.

Then at 10:00 AM ET… the speech! And Bernanke basically said nothing of note. He really didn’t. Yes, he opened the door to more quantitative easing, yet at the same time, he also outlined why any future policy options might not work.

And just at the same time as Bernanke came out, Intel dropped its revenue guidance, sending stocks into a tailspin.

But bearish sentiment has been building up to a ridiculous level, what with all the talk of the Hindenburg Omen and such. And so the bears — despite strength in numbers — couldn’t sustain the selling, and stocks jerked back to the black pretty fast. And that continued throughout the day, and even accelerated as the day went on for the solid gains stocks ended up with. Bonds, which had been riding an amazing wave, got crushed. The 10-year yield, which had been hovering around 2.4% this week, is now above 2.6%.

