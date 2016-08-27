YELLEN SPEAKS, STOCKS RISE THEN FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks gave up serious early gains for a wild swing during a day that was full of speeches from members of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow was over 100 points into the green on Friday directly following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at the Jackson Hold conference. After hawkish comments from Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and others, however, all the major averages dove lower and ended the day in the red.

The moves, however, keep the now 35 day streak without a 1% move in either direction by the S&P 500 intact.

We’ve got your round up of all the day’s headlines below, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,394.31, -54.10, (-0.29%)

18,394.31, -54.10, (-0.29%) S&P 500: 2,170.11, -2.36, (-0.11%)

2,170.11, -2.36, (-0.11%) Nasdaq: 5,221.86, 9.65, (+0.19%)

5,221.86, 9.65, (+0.19%) WTI crude oil: $47.42, +0.09 (+0.19%)

Additionally:

Business Insider’s Portia Crowe did a deep dive into the lawsuit that has everyone on Wall Street talking.

Jim Rogers thinks that a Trump presidency will lead to trade, and maybe even military, wars. He also thinks turmoil is on the way.

The Mylan CEO keeps jacking up the EpiPen price because her pay depends on it.

According to this chart, 70% of the time the Federal Reserve will be right every time.

The man who accurately predicted 5 market crashes has 3 more dates we need to worry about

The bond market is about to cross a line in the sand.

