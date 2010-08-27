Stocks Collapse: Here's What You Need To Know

Markets started out strong this morning, but all that fell apart as the day went on.



The Dow closed below 10,000.

First, the scores:

Dow down 0.74% (9,988)

NASDAQ down 1.07%

S&P 500 down 0.77%

Now, the headlines:

This morning, jobless claims came in lower than expected, which provided a pre-market buoy to shares.

As the day went on, that position evaporated, while little other news broke to drive the day’s trading. Bank stocks started to slide early on, and continued to do so through the day, though bounced back a little at the close.

Two emerging market companies took a beating today, with China Life down 3.69% and India’s Wipro Ltd. down 3.17%. Baker Hughes was also down over 3%.

One interesting story: BP has been frozen out of drilling in the Arctic around Greenland.

Today was spent looking forward to Ben Bernanke’s 10 AM ET remarks at Jackson Hole tomorrow, to Fed members and otherwise. Said comments are expected to provide direction to what has been a rudderless period.

GDP numbers are also coming in tomorrow, 8:30 AM ET.

Here are some nightmare charts Fed members will be looking at in Jackson Hole >

