STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Despite a bundle of corporate news and economic data, stocks did almost nothing on Thursday.

All three major indexes were in the red slightly, while oil ended the day up solidly.

This also marks the 34th straight day that the S&P 500 did not move 1% in either direction.

We’ve got the headlines of the day, but first the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,448.68, -32.80, (-0.18%)

18,448.68, -32.80, (-0.18%) S&P 500: 2,172.50, -2.94, (-0.14%)

2,172.50, -2.94, (-0.14%) Nasdaq: 5,212.20, -5.49, (-0.11%)

5,212.20, -5.49, (-0.11%) WTI crude oil: $46.80, +0.56 (+1.20%)

Additionally:

The company that sells America its wedding rings is getting whacked by the oil crash

Even the hottest region for housing in America can’t escape the new crisis

Citi said that if Trump wins, the global economy would head into a recession

One quote about Jose Canseco’s market expertise is everything that’s wrong with the financial industry

The American McMansion is dying

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.