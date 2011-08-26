STOCKS FALL ON EVE OF BERNANKE'S BIG SPEECH: Here's What You Need To Know

After three up days, the global stock rally lost steam.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -172

NASDAQ: -48

S&P 500: -18

And now the top stories:

The huge news that kicked things off was last night’s resignation of Steve Jobs. Apple shares fell 6% in overnight trading but recovered through the day to less than 1% losses, ironically beating the rest of the market.

Asian markets ended up thanks to strong earnings out of China and signs that the government would increase spending. At this point in the day, gold was adding to a big two-day plunge. It would reverse some losses later as stocks sold off around the world.

European markets declined through the day, including a mini-flash crash in Germany that may have been triggered by an unfounded rumour of ratings downgrade. Investors certainly weren’t settled when most of Europe extended a ban on short selling, nor when Greece activated emergency liquidity measures nor when the BOE opened a line of swaps to the ECB.

Warren Buffet rode to the rescue of Bank of America with a $5 billion investment, which spurred the bank to 16% early gains. They didn’t last. BofA ended up 9% and was one of the few winners as U.S. stocks declined through the day. A miss on U.S. jobless claims and trouble in Europe reminded investors that the economy sucks.

When Bernanke speaks tomorrow at 10 ET, plenty of financial gurus don’t expect him to say much. Nevertheless everyone is prepared for a big market reaction. People will also watch tomorrow’s big speech from ECB Chief Jean Claude-Trichet.

Potentially the biggest hurricane in years will reach America tomorrow. It is expected to reach the Northeast, where New Jersey has declared a state of emergency and New York City has prepared for possible evacuations.

