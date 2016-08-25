STOCKS SINK: Here's what you need to know

Stocks tumbled in trading on Wednesday after weak economic data and a biotech beatdown.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq took the worst of it, as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton went after the pharmaceutical industry’s history of price hikes for drugs following the recent congressional uproar over the price of allergy device EpiPen. Biotechs are weighted more heavily in the index.

Despite the drops, the streak of 33 days in a row without a 1% move in either direction by the S&P 500 remained intact.

We’ve got a busy day of headlines for you, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,484.36, -62.94, (-0.34%)

18,484.36, -62.94, (-0.34%) S&P 500: 2,175.61, -11.29, (-0.52%)

2,175.61, -11.29, (-0.52%) Nasdaq: 5,217.69, -42.38, (-0.81%)

5,217.69, -42.38, (-0.81%) WTI crude oil: $46.73, -$1.37 (-2.85%)

Additionally:

One of the biggest problems with Obamacare is only getting worse.

Saudi Arabia is facing a “squeeze.”

The biggest buyers of gold aren’t buying like they used to.

Analyst compares passive investing to Marxism, which is, something.

Happy Anniversary! Tim Cook became the CEO of Apple 5 years ago today, here’s how the stock has done in that time.

