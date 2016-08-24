STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know

Stocks jumped after strong US economic data on Tuesday, but gave up some of those gains throughout the day.

All three major indexes finished in the green, but it was still the 32nd day in a row in which the S&P 500 did not moved by 1% in either direction.

After trading well into the red early in the day, oil also jumped after reports that Iran may agree to freeze production along with the rest of OPEC.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,549.15, +19.73, (+0.11%)

18,549.15, +19.73, (+0.11%) S&P 500: 2,187.33, +4.69, (+0.21%)

2,187.33, +4.69, (+0.21%) Nasdaq: 5,261.27, +16.67, (+0.32%)

5,261.27, +16.67, (+0.32%) WTI crude oil: $48.04, +$0.63 (+1.33%)

Additionally:

For the US economy, it all comes back to the labour market.

Investors are all leaning one way in the market, and that could lead to a serious ‘shock.’

Companies bought a lot of their own stock to meet earnings targets.

Student debt could be a serious problem for retailers.

