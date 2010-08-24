Bulls Blow It Again With Big Late-Day Selloff: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

After last week’s heavy selling, this week starts with… more selling.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -40

S&P 500: -4

NASDAQ: -20

And now, the top stories:

The big story Sunday night, when the week began, was the hung parliament in Australia and the implications for the Aussie dollar and the mining tax. On news of the split, the Aussie dollar immediately sold off about 1%, though as the early (Aussie) morning wore on, the it rallied, as did resource companies on the belief that the mining tax was toast.

By morning the, the Aussie dollar was actually headed higher, and the mood was bright in Europe (despite yawning bond spreads in Greece), as in the US where US futures were clearly pointed higher.

And in early going in the US, stocks shot up sharply. News of a bidding war for 3PAR between HP and Dell pushed the NASDAQ nearly 1% higher at one point. More Potash talk (Chinese buyers are said to be circling) also fuelled some M&A-related optimism.

But that didn’t last long, and stocks sold off (as did the Aussie dollar), and though stocks were higher at mid-day, the selling was pronounced late in the day, with the NASDAQ (previously the big winner) ending up as the big loser. Meanwhile the euro slid, and the yen pusher higher again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.