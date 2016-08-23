STOCKS SEESAW: Here's what you need to know

Stocks alternated between gains and losses throughout the day, but settled close to where they started on Monday.

Without any major US economic data and no S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, the news-starved market remained quiet with its record 30th straight trading day without a move of 1% in either direction.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended in the red, but the tech-focused Nasdaq eked out a small gain.

We’ve got everything you need to know in markets, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,530.31, -22.26, (-0.12%)

18,530.31, -22.26, (-0.12%) S&P 500: 2,182.68, -1.19, (-0.05%)

2,182.68, -1.19, (-0.05%) Nasdaq: 5,244.60, +6.22, (0.12%)

5,244.60, +6.22, (0.12%) WTI crude oil: $47.42, -$1.71 (-3.44%)

Additionally:

For the first time ever, there’s a county with no Obamacare insurers.

Oil doesn’t matter to stocks anymore.

If you look at it this way, Vancouver isn’t in a housing bubble.

In other real estate news, Morgan Stanley thinks one section of the market is peaking.

America, and energy companies in particular, have a massive retirement problem.

In political fashion news, BI’s Linette Lopez thinks Donald Trump is bad at tying ties.

