Markets Can't Get Off The Mat: Here's What You Need To Know

Markets failed to recover from their early morning losses and flirtation with a serious selloff around midday.



First, The Scoreboard:

Dow down 0.56%

S&P 500 down 0.37%

NASDAQ up 0.04%

Now, The Headlines:

Crude oil was down over 1% today, while gold was down around 0.40%.

France cut its projections for 2011 growth, down 0.5% to 2.0% for the year. There are also some doubts over the strength of the German economy in the second half of 2010.

George Soros just landed a 4% investment in the Bombay Stock Exchange, purchasing it off of Dubai Holdings for $35 million.

Hedge Fund manager Paolo Pellegrini is set to wind down his fund by returning his in investors’ money.

The SEC has “likely” issued Wells notices to several former Lehman Brothers executives. Those executives are now trying to prevent those charges from being brought to court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.