Markets Can't Get Off The Mat: Here's What You Need To Know

Markets failed to recover from their early morning losses and flirtation with a serious selloff around midday.
First, The Scoreboard:
- Dow down 0.56%
- S&P 500 down 0.37%
- NASDAQ up 0.04%
Now, The Headlines:
- Crude oil was down over 1% today, while gold was down around 0.40%.
- France cut its projections for 2011 growth, down 0.5% to 2.0% for the year. There are also some doubts over the strength of the German economy in the second half of 2010.
- George Soros just landed a 4% investment in the Bombay Stock Exchange, purchasing it off of Dubai Holdings for $35 million.
- Hedge Fund manager Paolo Pellegrini is set to wind down his fund by returning his in investors’ money.
- The SEC has “likely” issued Wells notices to several former Lehman Brothers executives. Those executives are now trying to prevent those charges from being brought to court.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.