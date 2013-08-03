STOCKS CLOSE AT ALL-TIME HIGH AFTER BAD JOBS REPORT: Here's What You Need To Know

Today’s big jobs report was disappointing across the board. Still, stocks exhibited remarkable resilience even while trading near all-time highs.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,658.3, +30.3, +0.1%

S&P 500: 1,709.6, +2.8, +0.1%

NASDAQ: 3,689.5, +13.8, +0.3%

And now, the top stories:

