STOCKS FALL, EMERGING MARKETS GET SLAMMED: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a makeshift gas mask as others run away from shooting during clashes in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013

Stocks fell around the world.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,010.7, -70.7, -0.4%

S&P 500: 1,646.0, -9.7, -0.5%

NASDAQ: 3,589.0, -13.6, -0.3%

And now, the top stories:

There were no major market-moving economic reports or earnings announcements out today in the U.S.. Market-watchers expect things to be pretty quiet until Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its July Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Emerging markets got rocked overnight, led by Indonesia where the Jakarta Composite Index plunged by 5%. On Friday, the Bank of Indonesia said the country’s current account deficit widened to $US9.8 billion or 4.4% of GDP in Q2. Indonesia has been struggling with a weak currency and slumping commodity prices.

Treasury securities fell sending the 10-year note yield to a new multi-year high of 2.88%.

So what’s behind falling stock and bond prices? “It’s the Fed, stupid,” said Morgan Stanley’s Hans Redeker in a note to clients today. “Rising bond yields accompanied by simultaneously falling equity prices is a rare event, but should be expected when the Fed starts reducing its liquidity injections in September. The Fed’s QE policy, in place since March 2009, first aims to increase the asset to liability ratio in the economy in order to ease credit restrictions via asset valuations, and second aims to initiate portfolio shifts into higher-yielding asset classes. Now, as the Fed signals a shift in its approach, asset markets have to price in a higher risk profile”

Oil prices pulled back a bit today, but continues to trend higher. “The disruptions in Libyan oil supplies have lasted far longer than we initially thought with no near-term resolution in sight, which was further complicated by the involvement of the military late last week,” said Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie in a new note to clients.

Some have tried to attribute some of the move to the ongoing chaos in Egypt, home to the important Suez Canal. However, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Longson believes that fear may be overblown. “Even during the height of the Arab Spring in 2011, there were no disruptions to Egyptian oil production,” wrote Longson in a note to clients. “With the army still in control of Egypt and likely securing port infrastructure and oil production facilities, the situation is unlikely to be different in 2013.”

Don’t Miss: 50 Reasons Why Gold Prices Are Rallying »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.