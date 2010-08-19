Stocks Go Nowhere In Snoozefest Session: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: orphanjones via Flickr

It was a pretty blah session, but at least stocks did end a bit higher..First, The Scoreboard:



Dow up 0.09%

S&P 500 up 0.15%

NASDAQ up 0.28%

Now, The Headlines:

General Motors has filed for an IPO. Check out the key details of the filing >

Stanley Druckenmiller is retiring from his hedge fund Duquesne Capital and closing the fund. The move will see the fund have to sell off significant positions in several stocks. Check out the positions here >

Oil prices turned around from their morning losses. Crude oil ended down 0.19%, at 75.35 a barrel.

Most analysts seem to be in agreement on the BHP Billiton bid for Potash: the valuation is going to go much higher.

