Zombie Market Sleepwalks Through Trading Day: Here's What You Need To Know

After last week’s volatile and ugly activity, stocks basically went nowhere to start the new week. Really, it was a snooze.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: down 0.01%

NASDAQ: up 0.39%

S&P 500: up 0.01%

And now, the day’s top stories:

The day started last night with Japan’s very-weak GDP report, which in addition to slamming the Nikkei (initially) caused the country to fall behind China in total economic output. But after falling by 1.5% initially, the market rallied back somewhat to end down only 0.6%.

Initially European markets were buoyed by the Japanese comeback, but eventually they succumbed to selling. Ireland — which will carry out a bond auction on Tuesday — saw its banks get hammered, as CDS spreads hit their widest levels since March 2009.

The newsflow basically came to an end once the trading day came. Lowe’s reported mediocre earnings and homebuilder sentiment came it at another (surprise!) low, but basically nothing was too dramatic. After swinging to both sides of the even line, stocks ended where they did, which was basically where they ended last week.

