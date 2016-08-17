STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks had their biggest drop in two weeks on another relatively quiet day on Wall Street.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 18,586.02, -50.03, (-0.27%)
- S&P 500: 2,182.42, -7.73, (-0.35%)
- Nasdaq: 5,240.00, -22.02, (-0.42%)
- WTI crude oil: $46.58, -$0.84, (+1.84%)
- Aetna dealt Obamacare another major blow. The giant health insurer announced on Monday that it would be pulling out of nearly 70% of the counties in which it offers coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The company had announced during its second-quarter earnings call that it was reviewing the states it offered Obamacare in. Its review found that the nearly $300 million in pretax loss it was sustaining on an annual basis was not worth it.
- Home Depot raised its full-year outlook and reported second-quarter results in line with expectations. Earnings per share of $1.97 on revenue of $26.5 billion matched analysts’ forecasts. Rising home prices, housing turnover, and new household formations are three of the reasons the company continued to have a bullish outlook, said CEO Craig Menear during the earnings call.
- Food giant Hain Celestial crashed 27% after disclosing an internal accounting probe. The organic-food company said on Monday that it will delay its fourth-quarter and full-year results after finding that some US distributors got concessions. Hain also said that it does not expect to achieve its sales guidance for 2016, which was in a range of $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion.
- Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is laying off about 15% of his hedge fund’s staff. Bloomberg reported that the losses come amid investor redemptions from the $11 billion fund. Investment managers and support staff will be affected, the report said.
- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has barred billionaire SAC Capital Advisors founder Steven Cohen from registering and managing commodity hedge funds until 2018. The CFTC’s decision is separate from the SEC’s action against Cohen for allegedly failing to supervise employee Matthew Martoma, who’s currently serving jail time for insider trading.
- In economic data, the Consumer Price Index was flat in July, depressed by lower energy costs. Year-on-year, the basket of consumer prices rose 2.2% on a “core” basis, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories. Housing starts unexpectedly jumped 2.1% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.211 million in July. It was only the third time since the Great Recession that starts surpassed 1.2 million. And finally, industrial production rose 0.7% in July, the most since November 2014. Utilities production jumped amid demand for air conditioning.
Additionally:
A handful of hedge funds just made a play that screams ‘out of ideas’
A ‘trifecta’ has set up the stock market for a big move higher
The language of college campus politics has come to markets
One in five New York companies say they’re hiring fewer people because of Obamacare
NOW WATCH: EX-UNDERCOVER DEA AGENT: What I did when drug dealers asked me to try the product
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.