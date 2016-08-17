STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks had their biggest drop in two weeks on another relatively quiet day on Wall Street.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,586.02, -50.03, (-0.27%)

18,586.02, -50.03, (-0.27%) S&P 500: 2,182.42, -7.73, (-0.35%)

2,182.42, -7.73, (-0.35%) Nasdaq: 5,240.00, -22.02, (-0.42%)

5,240.00, -22.02, (-0.42%) WTI crude oil: $46.58, -$0.84, (+1.84%)

Additionally:

