STOCKS HIT AT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq started the week by rising to all-time intraday highs, and traded in the tight range that has characterised markets for the last few summer weeks.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,655.33, +78.86, (0.42%)

18,655.33, +78.86, (0.42%) S&P 500: 2,192.66, +8.61, (0.39%)

2,192.66, +8.61, (0.39%) Nasdaq: 5,266.72, +33.82, (0.65%)

5,266.72, +33.82, (0.65%) WTI crude oil: $45.74, +$1.25, (2.81%)

Additionally:

