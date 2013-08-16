STOCKS TANK: Here's What You Need To Know

Rob Wile
Leaking boat leaky drainingREUTERS/Mike Segar

We got another day in the red after so-so economic data this morning.

First the scoreboard:

S&P500: 1,661.32, -24.07, -1.43%
Dow: 15,112.27,-225.39,-1.47%
NASDAQ: 3,606.12, -63.16, -1.72%

And now, the top stories:

