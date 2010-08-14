Stocks End Pathetic Week With Even More Losses: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: fourfeetnine.com

Fittingly, the week ended with another flop.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -18

NASDAQ: -16

S&P 500: -4

And now, the top stories:

The fact that the market couldn’t make gains today is pretty sad for the bulls. Both CPI and Consumer Spending were basically benign, and Consumer Sentiment actually wasn’t bad. So, coming off several straight down days, it seemed like we might actually get a bounce. But nope.

The other big news of the day was the strong German GDP report, which initially gave European markets a lift, but may have actually had a negative effect by emphasising the fact that the interests of Germany and the European periphery are quite divergent, further calling into question the logic of the euro.

And of course bonds rallied some more.

