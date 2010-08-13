Stocks Flop AGAIN: Here's What You need To Know

It could have been worse, true, but it was still a pretty uninspired performance from the bulls today.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -52

NASDAQ: -17

S&P 500: -5

And now, the top stories of the day:

The “day” really started at 4:01 PM ET on Wednesday, when Cisco came out with mediocre earnings, and a mediocre outlook. The normally cocksure CEO John Chambers delivered a rambling conference call replete with all kinds of wishy-washy Fed-speak about uncertainty. The stock tanked after hours, as did futures

The pain continued early on in Japan, with the Nikkei sliding by 2% at one point.

But markets came back. Whispers about a Yen intervention by the BOJ helped depress the yen (a little) and create a comeback in equities. But there was no intervention and things drifted back. In Europe, some solid earnings did help matters.

US futures had a bit of a comeback until the initial claims data at 8:30 confirmed that things are indeed getting worse on the jobs front.

Beyond the stock move, today saw notable strength in gold, and weakness in the euro, as all the old sovereign debt fears seem to be raging back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.