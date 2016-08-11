STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks wobbled a bit on Wednesday.

Major indices slipped into the red in the morning, before staging a small comeback late in the afternoon.

However, all three ultimately finished in the red.

This was the 20th day in a row that the S&P 500 moved less than 1% in either direction.

Let’s head to the scoreboard:

Dow : 18,471 (-61.63, -0.33%)

: 18,471 (-61.63, -0.33%) S&P 500 : 2,172.54 (-9.18, -0.42%)

: 2,172.54 (-9.18, -0.42%) Nasdaq : 5,198.21 (-27.33, -0.52%)

: 5,198.21 (-27.33, -0.52%) WTI Crude oil : $41.54 (-1.23, -2.88%)

: $41.54 (-1.23, -2.88%) 10-year Treasury yield : 1.507 (-0.038, -2.43%)

: 1.507 (-0.038, -2.43%) Olympic Medal Count: Stay up to date with every country’s medal count here.

1. Job openings rose less than expected in June. The number of jobs open in the US in July hit 5.624 million, less than expected, but up from May’s reading of 5.5 million, according to the latest JOLTS report. Moreover, the quits rate held steady at 2% in June.

2. The dollar fell. The US dollar index was down by 0.6% at around 95.66 in the afternoon, following the JOLTS data.

3. The number of foreclosures in America is at an all-time low. “Mortgage originations grew, to $427 billion. About 83,000 individuals had a new foreclosure notation added to their credit reports between April 1 and June 30, a new low in the 18-year history of the data,” according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

4. There’s finally a tiny bit of good news for the 40 million Americans with student debt. The total student debt load in America decreased between the first and second quarters of 2016, to $1.259 trillion from $1.261 trillion, according to the New York Federal Reserve’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

5. The Bridgewater employee who filed a sexual-harassment claim has withdrawn it and left for KKR. Chris Tarui filed a complaint earlier this year with a Connecticut agency, alleging the harassment and describing Bridgewater as a “cauldron of fear and intimidation” that kept him silent.

6. Delta’s computer nightmare reveals the biggest problem in corporate America. A computer outage at the company’s Atlanta headquarters on Monday led to 1,800 canceled flights over two days. Business Insider’s Myles Udland argues that the issue goes much broader than the airline industry: Namely, that capital investment is a problem for all of corporate America.

7. Wendy’s CEO says people don’t want cheeseburgers because of the election. In a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Todd Penegor said that the presidential election is weighing on consumer sentiment and, in turn, people are spending less at restaurants like Wendy’s.

