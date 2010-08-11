Stocks Fall Despite Help From Bernanke: Here's What You Need To Know

Despite the beginning of quantitative easing 2.0, stocks still fell markedly.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -57

NASDAQ: -29

S&P 500: -6.6

And now, the top stories:

The tone was set overnight when China announced that its imports had grown far less than had been expected. The Shanghai Composite plunged by more than 3%, a move that brought the rest of the world down with it. European markets and US futures both headed lower. The yen and the dollar both perked up.

The early hours were very quiet, with almost all of the talk centered around the release of FOMC minutes at 2:15. Stocks remained solidly in the red throughout the day. The one econ number of the morning was productivity, which unexpectedly dived, possibly portending bad news for stocks.

Finally, at 2:15 the Fed made its move. Quantitative easing will begin modestly, via a decision not to let the Fed balance sheet naturally shrink. The Fed balance sheet will be fixed at just over $2 trillion.

Stocks initially rallied hard on the news. The dollar plunged. Treasuries soared. Gold jumped. The Yen spiked. However, all Bernanke’s cash wasn’t enough to push stocks into the green today. At least there wasn’t no change.

Some other top stories of the day? The House (as expected) approved a $26 billion bailout of the states. Russian wildfires continue to burn, choking Moscow with smog.

