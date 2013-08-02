US STOCKS SURGE TO ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's What You Need To Know

We got massive wave of July economic data, and overall it was good.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 15,624.5, +125.0, +0.8%
- S&P 500: 1,707.1, +21.4, +1.2%
- NASDAQ: 3,675.3, +48.9, +1.3%
And now, the top stories:
- Stocks closed at all-time highs today.
- It’s the first of the month, which means we got the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) reports from every major economy in the world. And the big picture is becoming clear: the emerging Asian economies are slowing while the struggling European economies are coming back.
- Manufacturing reports from Italy, France, Germany, and Greece all improved. The Eurozone composite index climbed to 50.3 in July from 48.8 a month ago. This was the first time this index was above 50 in two years.
- Yesterday, manufacturing reports from China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia all reflected decelerating growth or outright contraction. China’s official NBS PMI actually climbed to 50.3 in July from 50.1 a month ago. But the unofficial HSBC PMI, which is more exposed to small and export-driven companies, fell to 47.7. Any reading below 50 signals contraction.
- The U.S. continues to be in good shape. The ISM’s manufacturing index surged to 55.4 in July from 50.9. Economists were looking for a reading of 52.0. Of note, the employment sub-index jumped to 54.4 from 48.7 a month ago.
- Initial weekly jobless claims fell to 326,000, the lowest level since January 2008. Economists were looking for a print of 345,000. “We suggest taking the latest reading with a grain of salt as the Labour Department may be having some trouble seasonally adjusting the data,” warned TD Securities’ Gennadiy Goldberg.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.