US STOCKS SURGE TO ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's What You Need To Know

We got massive wave of July economic data, and overall it was good.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,624.5, +125.0, +0.8%

S&P 500: 1,707.1, +21.4, +1.2%

NASDAQ: 3,675.3, +48.9, +1.3%

And now, the top stories:

Stocks closed at all-time highs today.

It’s the first of the month, which means we got the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) reports from every major economy in the world. And the big picture is becoming clear: the emerging Asian economies are slowing while the struggling European economies are coming back.

Manufacturing reports from Italy, France, Germany, and Greece all improved. The Eurozone composite index climbed to 50.3 in July from 48.8 a month ago. This was the first time this index was above 50 in two years.

Yesterday, manufacturing reports from China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia all reflected decelerating growth or outright contraction. China's official NBS PMI actually climbed to 50.3 in July from 50.1 a month ago. But the unofficial HSBC PMI, which is more exposed to small and export-driven companies, fell to 47.7. Any reading below 50 signals contraction.

The U.S. continues to be in good shape. The ISM’s manufacturing index surged to 55.4 in July from 50.9. Economists were looking for a reading of 52.0. Of note, the employment sub-index jumped to 54.4 from 48.7 a month ago.

Initial weekly jobless claims fell to 326,000, the lowest level since January 2008. Economists were looking for a print of 345,000. "We suggest taking the latest reading with a grain of salt as the Labour Department may be having some trouble seasonally adjusting the data," warned TD Securities' Gennadiy Goldberg.

