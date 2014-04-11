STOCKS CRUSHED: Here's What You Need To Know About The US Market Overnight

REUTERS/Tim Wimborne A woman pauses to look at a sculpture by U.S. artist Jimmie Durham, titled ‘Still life with stone and car’, located in a traffic circle in Sydney June 15, 2011.

Things got ugly today. The momentum stocks of the Nasdaq saw it the worst.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,170.2 (-266.9, -1.6%)

16,170.2 (-266.9, -1.6%) S&P 500: 1,833.0 (-39.0, -2.0%)

1,833.0 (-39.0, -2.0%) Nasdaq: 4,054.1, (-129.7, -3.1%)

And now the top stories:

