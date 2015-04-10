STOCKS RISE INTO THE CLOSE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks edged higher into the close in a mixed trading session and the dollar rallied to a three-week high versus the euro.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,959, +56, (+0.3%)

S&P 500: 2,091, +9, (+0.5%)

Nasdaq: 4,975, +24, (+0.5%)

And now, the top stories on Thursday:

DON’T MISS: Insiders say we’re about to see Wall Street do some eye-popping M&A deals »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.