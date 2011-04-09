STOCKS SLIP, DOLLAR DIVES, SILVER, GOLD, AND OIL EXPLODE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Claudio Gennari

This is probably the ugliest day we’ve seen in a while for all kinds of reasons.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -31.52

NASDAQ: -15.72

S&P 500: -5.34

And now, the top stories:

First of all, the big “story” is the government shutdown fight, although it’s never been clear that the market has cared. Here’s the latest on that drama.

As for the market, things got started on a really bullish note. The Nikkei had a huge day. Other Asian markets rallied as well. European stocks and the euro gained in the early going.

Along with the big rally, there were huge gains in the precious metals. Silver finally broke through $40. Oil went above $113, and so of course the dollar got hammered.

Ominously, things split in the middle of the day. Equities slid, but we never got any corresponding weakness in crude or gold or anything like that. Treasuries fell as well.

Corporate news was pretty quiet. Expedia had a big day thanks to its planned spinoff of TripAdvisor. Some of the big momentum stocks like Apple and MolyCorp had down days.

In the end, stocks ended down less than they seemed to be with about an hour to go, but it was still pretty red.

