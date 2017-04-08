STOCKS GO NOWHERE AFTER LACKLUSTRE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were little changed in trading on Friday after the headline jobs number came in below expectations for the month of March.

While the jobs report was weak in terms of headline jobs growth, the unemployment rate did tick down and some of the underlying numbers in the report were solid.

All three major stock indexes ended in the red after the report, but not by much.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,666.75, -4.82, (-0.02%)

20,666.75, -4.82, (-0.02%) S&P 500: 2,356.46, -7.33, (-0.02%)

2,356.46, -7.33, (-0.02%) Nasdaq: 5,878.40, -1.10, (-0.02%)

5,878.40, -1.10, (-0.02%) 10-year Treasury: 2.373%, +3 basis points

ADDITIONALLY:

