STOCKS TUMBLE INTO THE CLOSE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks turned negative in the final hour of trading, while energy stocks held on to their gains and oil prices rallied.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,877, -3, (-0.02%)

17,877, -3, (-0.02%) S&P 500: 2,076, -3.5, (-0.2%)

2,076, -3.5, (-0.2%) Nasdaq: 4,912, 5, (-0.1%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

DON’T MISS: GOLDMAN: Here are the 40 cheapest stocks on the market »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.