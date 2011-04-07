NOTHING HAPPENS, STOCKS RALLY: Here's What You Need To Know

chile

And now, the top stories:

Things were very quiet on the crisis front. Nothing real new in Japan or the Mideast. China did have a very big night.

In Europe it was quiet a day ahead of the ECB’s big expected rate hike, although late in the day Portugal confirmed that it would ask for a bailout.

In the US, stocks were up early, and basically held on for the wire-to-wire win. There continued to be a ton of discussion about the budget and whether the government will shut down, but it’s not clear that anything actually moved on that front. The market doesn’t seem to care one way or another.

There wasn’t too much on the micro, corporate news, either. Interestingly, a lot of the big momentum names like Apple, Netflix, and MolyCorp ended lower, even with the broader indices up. The euro surged today above $1.43.

Everyone’s eager for the big ECB announcement.

