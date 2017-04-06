US STOCKS TUMBLE INTO THE RED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks soared in trading on Wednesday before tumbling to end the day in negative territory.

All three indexes tanked following the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from the March monetary policy meeting as the Fed indicated that it would look into reducing its balance sheet by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up nearly 150 points on the day early in trading before tumbling in the afternoon.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,647.47, -41.77, (-0.20%)

20,647.47, -41.77, (-0.20%) S&P 500: 2,356.46, -7.33, (-0.31%)

2,356.46, -7.33, (-0.31%) Nasdaq: 5,864.48, -34.13, (-0.58%)

5,864.48, -34.13, (-0.58%) 10-year Treasury: 2.357%, +7 basis points

ADDITIONALLY:

The stock market doesn’t think Trump will deliver on one of his biggest economic promises

The negotiations over ‘Trumpcare’ 2.0 are already looking like a disaster

Warren Buffett’s favourite banker is investing in a $US7.5 billion deal for Panera Bread

The Fed is getting aggressive with its messaging to markets after learning hard lessons

