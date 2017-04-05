FED LEAKS AND JAMIE DIMON'S ANNUAL LETTER: Here's what you need to know

Business Insider Graphics JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

On a day that featured the revival of the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare, stunning news from the Federal Reserve, and a new letter from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, stocks did relatively little and bond yields hardly budged.

We’ve got the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,683.77, +34.44, (+0.17%)

20,683.77, +34.44, (+0.17%) S&P 500: 2,358.97, +0.86, (+0.04%)

2,358.97, +0.86, (+0.04%) Nasdaq: 5,894.57, +2.43, (+0.04%)

5,894.57, +2.43, (+0.04%) 10-year Treasury: 2.350%, Unchanged

Additionally:

I tried to ask Yellen about the Fed leak — and the question echoed for longer than I ever expected

America’s leadership in the global stock market is ending.

JPMorgan is targeting Silicon Valley.

The most dangerous idea in Federal Reserve history seems to be making a comeback.

