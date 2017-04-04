STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were red on Monday in the first day of trading for the second quarter of 2017.
All three major indexes started in the green but dropped into negative territory by mid-morning after the release of US economic data. A late afternoon push for stocks brought them close to even, but the indexes were unable to break into the green.
- Dow: 20,654.18, -13.54, (-0.07%)
- S&P 500: 2,358.91, -3.95, (-0.17%)
- Nasdaq: 5,895.57, -15.29, (-0.26%)
- 10-year Treasury: 2.337%, -5.0 basis points
- Tesla’s market capitalisation surpassed Ford. After reporting higher than expected deliveries for the quarter, Tesla shares jumped roughly 7% to just under $US298 per share. The move pushed Tesla’s market cap just above $US47 billion, higher than the much older automaker Ford, which has a $US44 billion cap.
- Auto sales for the month of March missed expectations. Ford saw a sales decline -7.2%, worse than the -5.9% expected by analysts. GM also missed expectations with a growth in sales of just 1.6%, lower than its 7% projection. Fiat Chrysler whiffed with a -5% decline in sales against a 0.4% growth expectation.
- US manufacturing data came in mixed. The Institute for Supply Management and Markit Economics on Monday released reports on surveys of US manufacturers conducted during March. Markit’s final purchasing manager’s index fell to 53.3, the lowest in six months and below the forecast for 53.5. The ISM’s index, was 57.2, down from 57.7 in February and in line with expectations.
- Bitcoin surged. The cryptocurrency leapt after Japanese regulators approved bitcoin as a valid form of payment. Bitcoin jumped just over 4% in trading to $US1,141 per coin.
- South Africa’s debt was cut to junk level by S&P. The credit rating agency cut South Africa’s rating to BB+, the highest level that also qualifies as junk. Following the cut, the country’s currency — the rand — tumbled against the US dollar.
