STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were red on Monday in the first day of trading for the second quarter of 2017.

All three major indexes started in the green but dropped into negative territory by mid-morning after the release of US economic data. A late afternoon push for stocks brought them close to even, but the indexes were unable to break into the green.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,654.18, -13.54, (-0.07%)

20,654.18, -13.54, (-0.07%) S&P 500: 2,358.91, -3.95, (-0.17%)

2,358.91, -3.95, (-0.17%) Nasdaq: 5,895.57, -15.29, (-0.26%)

5,895.57, -15.29, (-0.26%) 10-year Treasury: 2.337%, -5.0 basis points

Additionally:

Elon Musk just made his smartest strategic move ever for Tesla

TRUMP ON HEALTHCARE: ‘If we don’t get what we want, we will make a deal with the Democrats’

Trump’s team is all over the place on trade — but one message is clear

JPMORGAN: The ‘Trumpcare’ failure may actually be a good thing for tax reform

NOW WATCH: A Navy SEAL explains why you should end a shower with cold water



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.