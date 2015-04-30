STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

US stocks tumbled along with other big global markets as the dollar fell after data on US economic growth came in worse than expected and the Fed said the economic slowdown reflected “transitory” factors.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,041.97, -68.17, (-0.38%)

18,041.97, -68.17, (-0.38%) S&P 500: 2,107.64, -7.12, (-0.34%)

2,107.64, -7.12, (-0.34%) Nasdaq: 5,030.65, -24.78, (-0.49%)

And now, the top stories on Wednesday:

