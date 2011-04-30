STOCKS RALLY AGAIN, AS EXHAUSTING WEEK FINALLY ENDS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Brookeshaden via Fickr
The week is over! Thank God!But first, the scoreboard:
Dow: +44.20
NASDAQ: -1.08
S&P 500: +2.86
And now the top stories:
- This was the week where Wednesday felt like Friday, thanks to the tiring and much-hyped FOMC meeting that sent the dollar spiraling, commodities soaring, and stocks to brand new highs.
- By the time Thursday’s (weak) GDP report came out, everyone was already tired.
- Today, with no trading in Japan, and much of the world watching a wedding in Europe, the mood was downright comatose.
- There was some news, which basically boiled down to: The economy is OK, and earnings are still solid, though not solid enough to translate into anything great for workers. That’s been a consistent theme, from P&G to Caterpillar.
- Bottom line: Stocks ended pretty much higher, at brand new records. Gold rallied.
- Have a great weekend! It’s the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, and Sunday is May Day, so there should be some interesting headlines.
