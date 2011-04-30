STOCKS RALLY AGAIN, AS EXHAUSTING WEEK FINALLY ENDS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Brookeshaden via Fickr

The week is over! Thank God!But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +44.20

NASDAQ: -1.08

S&P 500: +2.86

And now the top stories:

This was the week where Wednesday felt like Friday, thanks to the tiring and much-hyped FOMC meeting that sent the dollar spiraling, commodities soaring, and stocks to brand new highs.

By the time Thursday’s (weak) GDP report came out, everyone was already tired.

Today, with no trading in Japan, and much of the world watching a wedding in Europe, the mood was downright comatose.

There was some news, which basically boiled down to: The economy is OK, and earnings are still solid, though not solid enough to translate into anything great for workers. That’s been a consistent theme, from P&G to Caterpillar.

Bottom line: Stocks ended pretty much higher, at brand new records. Gold rallied.

Have a great weekend! It’s the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, and Sunday is May Day, so there should be some interesting headlines.

