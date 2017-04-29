STOCKS SLIP AFTER GDP WHIFFS: Here's what you need to know

Phil Walter/Getty Images People enjoy the muddy thrills and spills on a waterslide dug into a hillside in Waimauku on February 23, 2013 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Stocks slid slightly to end the week after US GDP growth missed the mark, hitting its lowest level in three years.

All three major US stock indexes finished in the red on Friday, with the Dow Jones industrial average sliding the most.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,940.51, -40.82, (-0.19%)

20,940.51, -40.82, (-0.19%) S&P 500: 2,384.20, -4.57, (-0.19%)

2,384.20, -4.57, (-0.19%) Nasdaq: 6,047.61, -1.33, (-0.02%)

6,047.61, -1.33, (-0.02%) US 10-year yield: 2.282%, -0.014

2.282%, -0.014 WTI crude oil: $US49.11, +0.14, +0.29%

