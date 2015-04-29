STOCKS GO NOWHERE, TWITTER TANKS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks clawed out of negative territory and then traded little changed through Tuesday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,106.20, +68.23, (0.38%)

18,106.20, +68.23, (0.38%) S&P 500: 2,114.59, +5.67, (0.27%)

2,114.59, +5.67, (0.27%) Nasdaq: 5,058.32, -1.93, (-0.04%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

DON’T MISS: DAVID ROSENBERG: There are 2 myths about a ‘profits recession’ I’d like to dispel »

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.