NASDAQ TOPS 6,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME: Here's what you need to know

Stocks took off on Tuesday for the second straight day of strong gains.

All three major US stock indexes finished well into the green after a slew of strong earnings and solid US economic data. The Nasdaq composite topped the 6,000 mark for the first time in its history, while the Dow pushed back above 21,000.

On the political front, it appears Congress is getting closer to a bill to avoid a government shutdown and details of President Donald Trump’s tax plan are coming into view.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 21,103.78, +247.05, (+1.19%)

21,103.78, +247.05, (+1.19%) S&P 500: 2,390.19, +14.56, (+0.61%)

2,390.19, +14.56, (+0.61%) Nasdaq: 6,025.53, +41.41, (+0.70%)

6,025.53, +41.41, (+0.70%) US 10-year bond yield: 2.327%, (+0.054)

2.327%, (+0.054) WTI crude oil: $US49.64, +0.41, (+0.83%)

ADDITIONALLY:

